Marilyn & Brian Morrison Of Naughton Are The Latest HSN 50/50 Winners!

The following is a release from HSN:

HSN Foundation, NEO Kids Foundation, the Northern Cancer Foundation, and the HSN Volunteer Association are excited to announce that March’s HSN 50/50 take-home jackpot of $788,152 has been won by Marilyn & Brian Morrison of Naughton (ticket # V-21912735).

“My first thought was this has to be a prank, right? How cruel would that be!” said Marilyn, “I’ve been buying tickets every month for over a year now and nearly didn’t in March but something told me to just get tickets and show my support. Look how that turned out!”

Family was the first thing on Marilyn’s and her husband Brian’s minds when asked if they had any plans for their over three-quarters of a million-dollar prize.

“We have kids and grandkids that we will definitely be sharing with. They’re part of the reason we buy tickets in the first place,” said Marilyn, “One of our sons was a pediatric patient and our granddaughter has Type 1 Diabetes. Healthcare has been a big part of our lives and will likely continue be a big part of our lives as we get older.”

“It’s not a hard choice for us to buy tickets each month when you see the healthcare heroes at HSN,” said Brian. “Everything the staff has been through and how dedicated they are – it’s inspiring.”

“Making a life-changing call on April 1st always draws out such a great reaction from the winner; and often it’s one of disbelief. I assured Marilyn that it wasn’t an April Fools’ joke and she just won close to eight hundred thousand dollars in the HSN 50/50 Cash Lottery for the North,” said Anthony Keating, President and Chief Development Officer of Foundations and Volunteer Groups at HSN. “Seeing the jackpot climb so high this past month has been exhilarating, then being able to speak with Marilyn and hear her excitement felt great. We are thrilled for the patients of HSN who will also be benefitting from this huge jackpot.Thank you to everyone who purchased tickets this past month and we look forward to your support in April.”