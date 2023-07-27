Markstay-Warren Man Charged With Multiple Firearm Offences After Incident
The following is a release from the OPP:
Police arrested and charged one person with firearms offences, after responding to a mischief complaint.
On May 28, 2023, shortly before 1:30 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a mischief at a residence on Highway 535, Markstay-Warren.
An unknown person had damaged a storage unit with a firearm, no person had been injured.
On July 24, 2023, with the assistance of the Nipissing West OPP Crime Unit, a search warrant was executed at a residence on Highway 535, Markstay-Warren, which led to the seizure of ammunition and 19 firearms.
As a result of the investigation, a 66 year-old man from Markstay Warren was arrested and charged with, careless use of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition and discharge a firearm into or at a place in a reckless manner.
The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on August 30, 2023, in Sudbury.
