Markstay-Warren Man Charged With Multiple Firearm Offences After Incident

The following is a release from the OPP:

Police arrested and charged one person with firearms offences, after responding to a mischief complaint.

On May 28, 2023, shortly before 1:30 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a mischief at a residence on Highway 535, Markstay-Warren.

An unknown person had damaged a storage unit with a firearm, no person had been injured.

On July 24, 2023, with the assistance of the Nipissing West OPP Crime Unit, a search warrant was executed at a residence on Highway 535, Markstay-Warren, which led to the seizure of ammunition and 19 firearms.

As a result of the investigation, a 66 year-old man from Markstay Warren was arrested and charged with, careless use of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition and discharge a firearm into or at a place in a reckless manner.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on August 30, 2023, in Sudbury.