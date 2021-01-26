Markstay-Warren Woman Charged With Impaired Driving; License Suspended For 90 Days

On January 24, 2021 at 3:39 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment (Sudbury) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were investigating a traffic complaint on Kukagami Road, Markstay-Warren Township.

Officers located the vehicle and while speaking to the driver, it was determined the driver was impaired by alcohol. The driver was arrested and transported to Greater Sudbury Police Service for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, the driver, a 57 year-old woman from Markstay-Warren, was charged with:

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released on an Appearance Notice and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on February 24, 2021, in Sudbury.

The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension (ADLS) and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

This incident marks the fourth driver charged under the criminal impaired driving laws in the Nipissing West Detachment area in 2021.