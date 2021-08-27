Markstay Woman Is 'Riding to Conquer Cancer' This Weekend!

PHOTO CREDIT: Christina Emond Nature And Wildlife Photography

A Markstay-Warren woman is taking on quite the challenge, but for a good cause…

Lynn LaForest says she has lived in Markstay her entire life, and this Saturday & Sunday, she will be doing a bike ride to conquer cancer.

This is her 4th year doing the ride, but this year it is on her own due to COVID.

Lynn says with so much negativity in the world, she’s hoping that the community can come together for these 2 days to support eachother.

Lynn says her Father passed away late last year, and she’s riding in his honour.

"All I am asking is for those that wish to add a balloon to my route with a name of those that are fighting or have passed, signs of encouragement and uplifting messages, it is a 2 day ride with the last day ending at the firehall in Markstay Ontario."

The following is Lynn's proposed itinerary:

Day 1: Start time 7am.

- Leaving 535 at Rabbit trail Rd heading towards Hagar.

- Then onto Hwy 17 towards Verner

- Taking Hwy 575 towards field Ontario

- Right onto Hwy 64 towards Sturgeon Falls

- Turning right onto cache Bay Rd which turns into drive in rd

- Crossing Hwy 17 to Levac Rd

- Then onto LeClair Rd

- Turning left onto Hwy 64 and heading towards Noelville Ontario

- Once in Noelville will head back towards Hagar general store. Which will conclude 170 kms the first day. 😊

- If you wish to come to Hagar I will be arriving at the Hagar General store between 3-3:30 (as long as I have no bike issues) and anyone who would like to order from the chip stand on the weekend of my ride can enter their name for a draw which will be help on Sunday Closing.

Day 2: start time 7am.

- Leaving Verner Ontario at Hwy 64

- Heading toward Noelville Ontario

- Turning Right onto 525 heading toward Hagar

- Then Left onto Hwy 17 towards Markstay should arrive at firehall between 11:30-12:00. (100 kms second day)

Good luck Lynn!