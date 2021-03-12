Martin Gladu From Chelmsford Celebrating $100,000 Lottery Win!

Martin Gladu of Chelmsford is $100,000 richer after winning with INSTANT WILD SIDE (Game #2239).

The 37-year-old married father said he used some winnings from another ticket to purchase this one. “I played this ticket in my truck. I couldn’t believe what I was seeing, so I used the OLG Lottery App,” he shared. “I had butterflies in my stomach – it didn’t feel real.”

Martin said he brought his ticket to the store to validate it and called his wife while there. “She didn’t believe me until she met me at the store. Then we were both shaking like a leaf and jumping up and down celebrating!”

Martin plans to pay some bills and purchase a boat with his winnings. “I’m going to put a big sticker on it to name it ‘Wild Side’ and tell everyone this is the boat the lottery gave me!” he smiled.

In accordance with government-issued lockdown measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, OLG is currently limiting the number of in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to only those that require a face-to-face interview. Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options. Prize claims up to $49,999.90 should continue to be submitted by mail. The health and safety of our customers and employees remains our top priority and OLG looks forward to providing future updates on the availability of in-person prize claims.

INSTANT WILD SIDE is available for $5 and the top prize is $100,000. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 4.27. Visit the INSTANT page on OLG.ca for more information on this and other great games.

The winning ticket was purchased at Super Convenience on Edward Street in Chelmsford.