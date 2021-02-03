Massive Drug Bust Leads to Seizure of Over $2,750,000 Worth of Drugs In Sudbury
On January 27, 2021, Detectives from the Toronto Police Service Drug Squad working in collaboration with our Drug Enforcement Unit executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (C.D.S.A.) Search Warrant at a residence on Ontario Street in Greater Sudbury.
During the Search Warrant, Detectives located and seized over 6,700 grams of Fentanyl and 418 grams of Cocaine with an estimated street value of over $2,750,000.
As a result of the investigation a 31 year old woman and a 34 year old man have been charged with Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking x2. The two individuals attended Bail Court on, February 2, 2021 to answer to the charges and have since been remanded into custody. Their next Court date is Friday, February 5, 2021.
In order to protect the integrity of the investigation, no further details will be provided
We would like to thank the Toronto Police Service Drug Squad for its assistance with this investigation ensuring that more than 2,680,000 lethal doses of Fentanyl did not reach our community.
