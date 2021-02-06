Mayor Issues Statement on Sudbury Opioid Crisis

For Immediate Release

February 5th, 2021

Statement from the Mayor – Opioid Crisis



I know we’ve been speaking a lot about COVID-19, a very real public health concern for our community. I also wanted to remind us all that the opioid epidemic remains a devastating public health crisis which has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Too many lives have been tragically lost right here in our community. Look no further than the growing number of crosses beside City Hall.



In the midst of this crisis, I want to personally extend my sympathies, thoughts and prayers to families and friends of members of our community who have died or suffered significant complications from opioid poisoning and to acknowledge the real pain and loss they have felt. I can’t even imagine.



I remain committed to working with our partners to advance our efforts on treatment, prevention and harm reduction locally. I am calling on the provincial and federal governments to be a partner and to invest in the much-needed mental health and addiction supports including a treatment facility and other services needed in Greater Sudbury to address this ongoing crisis and to save lives.