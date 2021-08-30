iHeartRadio
Meet The OPP Officer Who Is Famous For Saving Turtles In The North!

PHOTO CREDIT: OPP Northeastern 

This morning, we came across Provincial Police Officer in the North who is famous for saving turtles! 

Over the weekend, someone from the public took time to acknowledge him. 

Rick says,

"I just love the OPP...This evening one of its fine Gore Bay officers pulled over to the side of the road, turned on his cruiser’s flashing lights, walked out into the middle of Highway 542 and rescued a turtle crossing the road.  The traffic was busy & the turtle’s fate would have been perilous at best."

Well done Officer Robertson!

