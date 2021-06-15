iHeartRadio
Members Of United Steelworkers Local 6500 Vote To Reject Vale's 2nd Contract Offer

(June 14, 2021) The following is a release sent by Vale, Canada:

This evening, members of United Steelworkers Local 6500, voted to reject the Company’s second and improved offer of a new five-year Collective Bargaining Agreement.

 

“We are disappointed that our improved offer for settlement was turned down,” said Dino Otranto, Chief Operating Officer for North Atlantic. “Our offer was a genuine and sincere attempt to address the issues brought forth by the Union’s bargaining committee in the most recent round of discussions. Clearly, we remain apart on important issues.”

 

The USW bargaining committee unanimously endorsed the Company’s original offer that was voted down by the members in May. The Company and the Union returned to talks immediately with the Company delivering an improved offer that included increases in wages and pensions for active employees and a revised post-retirement benefits plan for new hires. The USW bargaining committee recommended members reject the improved offer.

 

Vale’s Ontario Operations are in the midst of a turnaround effort designed to position the business to attract investment in new sources of ore as existing mines approach the end of their productive life. Operations in Sudbury remain idle as the labour dispute continues.

 

For more information visit: http://vale.com/sudburynegotiations.

