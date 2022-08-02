August 2, 2022 For Immediate Release

Michéle Beaulieu and her family win $525,475 in July’s HSN 50/50 Grand Prize Draw

SUDBURY, ON – HSN Foundation, NEO Kids Foundation, the Northern Cancer Foundation, and the HSN Volunteer Association are excited to announce that July’s HSN 50/50 take-home jackpot of $525,475 has been won by Michéle Beaulieu of Sudbury along with members of her family Rita, Monique, and Lyse (ticket # Z-21559379).

“We’ve been buying tickets individually for a long time, but only started buying together in January. We were hoping it might bring us some extra luck,” said Michéle. “It’s hard to believe we’re standing here with a cheque. On Friday we were all talking about how lucky this month’s winner is and the next thing I know my phone rang with a call from HSN. I was out at camp, but I FaceTimed everyone right away. We are just so surprised.”

When asked about their share of the winnings, Michéle, Rita, and Monique gave a variety of answers. Michéle might look into a new car, Rita is thinking about an apartment upgrade and Monique is going to start some kitchen renovations as well as set some aside to help family. Lyse was out of town and unable to attend the photo and interview.

“I’m very pleased to extend a big congratulations to this month’s HSN 50/50 winners, Michéle, Rita, Monique, and Lyse. This has to be the best possible way to start a new month,” said Anthony Keating, President and Chief Development Officer of Foundations and Volunteer Groups at HSN. “Not only is it exciting to be making dreams come true for our winners, but it’s also equally thrilling to know that this lottery is making a difference in patient care. For example, we were able to purchase a Hana surgical table with HSN 50/50 funds earlier this year for use in hip replacement surgeries, which results in a more comfortable recovery for patients. We look forward to continuing to make an impact on patient care at HSN thanks to the many supporters of the HSN 50/50 across the province.”

Earlier this month, the Foundations at HSN realeased their joint Impact Report to the Community, highlighting how the HSN 50/50 and the thousands of donors allowed us to give back in support of patient care at HSN. The full report can be read here: https://hsnfoundation.com/news-events/foundations-at-hsn-joint-2021-2022-impact-report-to-the-community/

The August HSN 50/50 draw is live at www.hsn5050.ca and the jackpot is already over $140,000! With nearly $20,000 in bonus cash draws throughout the month, including a $10,000 early bird prize on August 5th and six $1,500 bonus cash draws on Fridays through August, we want you to take advantage of the final weekends of summer! See below for a full listing of the prizes and draw dates. All prize deadlines are at 11:59 p.m. the day before the draw takes place, i.e., to be included in the August 19th draw, you must have purchased your tickets before 11:59 p.m. on August 18th. Tickets purchased before 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, August 4th are eligible for every draw in August including the grand prize jackpot.

The jackpot is updated online in real-time and continues to grow as more people buy tickets. Each month half of the total ticket sales support patient care at HSN and the other half goes to one lucky winner. Funds raised will make a difference in the lives of those living with cancer, how the tiniest patients receive specialized pediatric care and ensuring equipment is in place when needed to provide quality patient care.

Residents across Ontario over the age of 18 can purchase tickets for a chance to win. Tickets for the August draw are available to purchase right now, with sales ending at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31st, 2022. The jackpot-winning ticket will be drawn on Thursday, September 1st at 10:00 a.m. and posted online at www.hsn5050.ca. Lottery license #1246838.

