Milder Temperatures In Sudbury Monday; A Rain/Snow Mix Is Possible
SNOWFALL WARNING has officially ended in Sudbury.
|Today
|Periods of snow changing to a few rain showers or flurries this morning then to a few flurries near noon. Risk of freezing rain early this morning. Local blowing snow early this morning and this afternoon. Local snowfall amount 2 cm. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning then becoming northwest 30 gusting to 60 late this afternoon. High zero. Wind chill minus 12 this afternoon.
|Tonight
|A few flurries ending this evening then partly cloudy. Local blowing snow early this evening. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 60 becoming light after midnight. Low minus 18. Wind chill minus 12 this evening and minus 23 overnight.
|Tue, 7 Dec
|A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming sunny in the afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 12. Wind chill minus 22 in the morning and minus 15 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
|Night
|Cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 16.
