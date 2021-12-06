iHeartRadio
-6°C

Milder Temperatures In Sudbury Monday; A Rain/Snow Mix Is Possible

A red Sedan can be seen covered in snow. (Skitterphoto/ Pexels)

SNOWFALL WARNING has officially ended in Sudbury.

 

Today Periods of snow changing to a few rain showers or flurries this morning then to a few flurries near noon. Risk of freezing rain early this morning. Local blowing snow early this morning and this afternoon. Local snowfall amount 2 cm. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning then becoming northwest 30 gusting to 60 late this afternoon. High zero. Wind chill minus 12 this afternoon.
Tonight A few flurries ending this evening then partly cloudy. Local blowing snow early this evening. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 60 becoming light after midnight. Low minus 18. Wind chill minus 12 this evening and minus 23 overnight.
Tue, 7 Dec A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming sunny in the afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 12. Wind chill minus 22 in the morning and minus 15 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
Night Cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 16.

