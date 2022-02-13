iHeartRadio
-17°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Missing 13 Year Old Has Been Found By Greater Sudbury Police

good-news

UPDATE - Chloe has been found by Greater Sudbury Police. The family and authorities extend their thanks to everyone who aided in the search.

ORIGINAL STORY - The Greater Sudbury Police Service is attempting to locate missing person Chloe Mines-Adams, 13yrs.  Chloe was last seen on Saturday February 12th, 2022 at 5:00pm leaving her residence. Chloe is described as being Caucasian, 5’1” approximately 120 lbs, thin build. She has dark brown shoulder length straight hair which she parts in the middle. Chloe also has hazel eyes. Chloe was last seen wearing white Nike Air Jordan running shoes, black baggy pants and a black Spyder jacket.  Anyone with information is asked to contact Police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705- 222-TIPS, online at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram