Missing 13 Year Old Has Been Found By Greater Sudbury Police

UPDATE - Chloe has been found by Greater Sudbury Police. The family and authorities extend their thanks to everyone who aided in the search.

ORIGINAL STORY - The Greater Sudbury Police Service is attempting to locate missing person Chloe Mines-Adams, 13yrs. Chloe was last seen on Saturday February 12th, 2022 at 5:00pm leaving her residence. Chloe is described as being Caucasian, 5’1” approximately 120 lbs, thin build. She has dark brown shoulder length straight hair which she parts in the middle. Chloe also has hazel eyes. Chloe was last seen wearing white Nike Air Jordan running shoes, black baggy pants and a black Spyder jacket. Anyone with information is asked to contact Police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705- 222-TIPS, online at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com