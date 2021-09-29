Missing Female Hunter Found Safe By OPP

FINAL UPDATE:

On September 29, 2021 at 1:13 p.m., the missing 63-year-old female was located, after being missing for almost two days, from the Onaping Lake Lodge, in the Onpaing Lake area, District of Sudbury.

The female party was overserved by the OPP helicopter from the air, walking and wavy her hands around.

As a precaution for hyperthermia, the female was transported to the local hospital by Sudbury Paramedic Services.

The OPP would like to thank both the public and other agencies that was involved in the search for the two missing people.

The OPP would also like to remind the public of the "what3words" App offered for free by both android and apple devices to download. The app labels every three squared metres with a unique three-word location string which can be converted into latitude and longitude coordinates for entry into the Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) system in use at the OPP Provincial Communication Centre (PCC).

Even if the caller does not have the app previously downloaded on their mobile device, the PCC communicator can send a link to the caller's cell phone which will enable the caller (with data access and connectivity), to find their what3words location. The app is available in 43 languages but shares the location in English.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Provincial Police continue their search for missing

MISSING: Debra HALLIKAINEN

63 years old, wearing a hunter orange vest.

Last seen on September 27th at 8pm in the area of Onaping Lake Lodge, north of Sudbury.

If you have any information please contact Sudbury or call 1-888-310-1122.

MORE INFO:

On September 28, 2021 at 12:47 a.m., members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a missing person complaint. Two people had left the Onaping Lake Lodge the day before to go hunting, in the Onpaing Lake area, District of Sudbury.

A 57-year-old male and a 63-year-old female left the lodge in a "Hisun" Utility Vehicle (UTV) around 1:00 p.m., wearing hunter orange vests. The two people did not return to the lodge that evening.

With the assistance of members from the Nipissing West OPP Emergency Response Team, Snowmobile-ATV-Vessel-Enforcement (S.A.V.E.) unit, OPP helicopter and Ministry of Natural Recourse, the 57-year-old male was located with the UTV about 26 hours later, with no injuries.

The two missing people had separated that evening and the 63-year-old female is still missing.

Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) assisted with the search during the evening without any success.

The public can expect to see a large police presence in the Onaping Lake area as the OPP continue the search for the missing female. Further information will be released as it becomes available.