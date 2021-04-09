Missing Person Andrew Martin Located Deceased In Nephawin Lake

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

"Around 8:45 a.m. on Thursday April 8, 2021, we received a call regarding what was believed to be a deceased person floating in Nephawin Lake approximately 35 metres from the shoreline of Laurentian Beach.

Members of our Rural Community Response Unit specializing in Search and Rescue and Detectives from our Major Crimes Section of our Criminal Investigation Division working in collaboration with City of Greater Sudbury Fire Services used marine vessels to access the area where the body could be seen.

With the assistance of Fire Services, the body was removed from the water and brought to shore.

Through the Coroner, it has been confirmed that the deceased person is 31 year old Andrew Martin who was last seen on December 9, 2020 on Bruce Avenue in Greater Sudbury.

Our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this very emotional and difficult time. A post mortem will be conducted through the Coroner’s Officer in order to assist in determining the cause of death.

At this time, foul play is not suspected"