Missing Person Found After Burnt Vehicle Discovery In Blind River
The following is from the OPP:
Missing Person Located
(BLIND RIVER, ON) - The East Algoma OPP have located the previously reported missing person from Quebec safe and sound.
On July 30, 2022, at approximately 10:30 a.m., the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) located a burnt vehicle in the Four Sands area in Blind River.
The vehicle was unoccupied and may have belonged to a previously reported 51 year-old male from Quebec.
The Four Sands area is open once again for public access. The OPP thanks the public for their cooperation during this time.
