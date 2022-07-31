iHeartRadio
Missing Person Found After Burnt Vehicle Discovery In Blind River

OPP

The following is from the OPP:

Missing Person Located

 

(BLIND RIVER, ON) - The East Algoma OPP have located the previously reported missing person from Quebec safe and sound.

 

On July 30, 2022, at approximately 10:30 a.m., the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) located a burnt vehicle in the Four Sands area in Blind River. 

 

The vehicle was unoccupied and may have belonged to a previously reported 51 year-old male from Quebec. 

 

The Four Sands area is open once again for public access. The OPP thanks the public for their cooperation during this time.

