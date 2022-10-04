Missing Sudbury Woman Chelsea Tremblay Has Been Located

Chelsea has been located, according to various sources.

MISSING:

Provincial Police from the Nipissing West Detatchment are looking to locate 22 year-old Chelsea TREMBLAY.

The woman, from St.Charles, has been missing, but was last seen in the Donavan area of the City of Greater Sudbury on September 6, 2022.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts, please call 1-888-310-1122