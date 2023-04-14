Missing Teenager 'Juels' Located Safe
UPDATE:
Juels has been located safe. Police are thanking the public for your help!
ORIGINAL:
Sudbury Police are in need of help from the public in locating a missing person.
He's a 15 year-old and goes by the name Juels. Last seen April 12th on Bellevue Avenue, wearing a black playby sweater (as posted in photo).
He stands 5 ft. 9, 130 pounds, medium dark brown hair in braids, and brown eyes.
There are concerns for his wellbeing.
Any info? Call Sudbury Police immediately at 705-675-9171
