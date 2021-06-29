Missing Teenager Owen Brown Located In Good Health
Update:
Owen has been located in good health.
Police are thanking the public for your help in this matter.
Original Story:
Sudbury Police are looking for help from the public in locating a missing person:
Owen Brown is 17 years old.
He was last seen June 28 at 4pm in Bell Park on a blue mountain bike.
He is 6'0, 150Ibs, with short Blonde straight hair & blue eyes last seen wearing a green & white shirt with long pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact GSPS 705-675-9171
