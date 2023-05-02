Missing Teenager Sierre Has Been Located Safe & In Good Health
UPDATE:
Sudbury Police say Sierre was located safe & in good health.
Police are thanking the community for your help in this search on Tuesday.
ORIGINAL:
Sudbury Police are looking for help from the public in locating a missing teenager, as there are concerns for her wellbeing.
She's 15 year-old Sierre, last seen yesterday afternoon (3:30pm) in Garson.
She was last seen wearing light coloured pants, a black top, black Nike runners. She stands 5 ft. 6, & weighs 125 pounds with blond/black shoulder lenghth straight hair.
Anyone with info should call Sudbury Police at 705-675-9171.
