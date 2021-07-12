Mobile COVID Vaccination Clinic Officially Launched By Sudbury Health Unit & The City

The following is from Public Health Sudbury & Districts:

All the stops are being pulled out as Public Health Sudbury & Districts and the City of Greater Sudbury launch the area’s first mobile vaccination clinic. Starting Tuesday, July 13, the accessible and convenient mobile clinic will travel to locations in Public Health’s service area to offer COVID-19 vaccine to people. The mobile clinic, a converted transit bus, will hit the road to operate throughout the summer. Current locations are planned for the weeks of July 12 and 19, Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. No appointments are needed, and anyone aged 12 and over can get their first or second dose, while supplies last.

“In addition to the many other vaccination opportunities in community clinics, pharmacies and primary care offices, these mobile clinics take accessibility and convenience to another level,” said Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, Medical Officer of Health with Public Health Sudbury & Districts. “Bringing vaccination opportunities to more convenient locations will help lessen transportation challenges people may be facing. I also hope that the convenience of these clinics-on-wheels will make it easier for people with busy lives and nudge those who have-just-not-gotten-around-to-it yet! This innovative strategy is possible thanks to the commitment and support from the City of Greater Sudbury,” added Dr. Sutcliffe.

“We continue to make great strides with our community vaccination program, and this mobile clinic is an innovative addition to make the process even easier,” said Greater Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger. “For anyone who has faced barriers in attending a regular vaccination clinic—due to transportation issues, lack of phone or Internet access, or simply because they’ve been too busy—I encourage them to take advantage of this convenient new option. The more people who get vaccinated, the closer we are to getting back to doing more of our favourite things with the people we love.”

All COVID-19 safety precautions will be followed on board the mobile clinic, and trained staff will assist clients every step of the way. In addition, all the required pre-vaccination screening and post-vaccination monitoring will take place. Over the course of two weeks, the bus will travel to communities in Greater Sudbury, Chapleau, and on Manitoulin Island.

If interest is high, it is possible there will not be enough doses to offer vaccine to everyone who goes to the mobile clinic. We appreciate everyone’s patience as more opportunities are made available.

For the most up-to-date COVID-19 vaccination opportunities in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts and to find out where the mobile clinic will appear next, continue to check phsd.ca/COVID-19/vaccine-clinics and follow Public Health on social media (Facebook and Twitter).

Updates about locations, dates, and times will be shared on Public Health’s social channels and online as plans are confirmed.

Locations this week (July 12 to 18) include Sudbury, Copper Cliff, Azilda, Onaping, and Capreol. For dates, times, and locations, visit phsd.ca/health-topics-programs/vaccines-immunizations/coronavirus-covid-19-vaccine/upcoming-vaccination-clinics-for-specific-priority-groups/

Important reminder:

All second dose appointments for Public Health clinics that were originally booked to occur on or after July 12 have been cancelled and need to be rebooked by clients, with limited exceptions. Anyone who has already rebooked their second dose appointment is not affected by these cancellations.

Preparing for a COVID-19 vaccination appointment

All vaccination clinics have COVID-safety measures in place. You must not attend a clinic if you have any symptoms of COVID-19 or if you are in isolation due to a COVID-19 exposure.

Bring your health card. If you do not have a health card or your health card is expired, bring another form of government-issued photo identification such as a driver’s license, passport, Status card, or birth certificate.

Eat and drink something before you arrive at your appointment to prevent feeling faint or dizzy while being vaccinated.

Dress for the weather, you may have to wait in line if you plan on attending a walk-in clinic.

Wear a top that allows for easy access to the upper arm such as a loose-fitting top or a t-shirt.

Wear a mask that covers your nose, mouth, and chin.

For more information and to learn about other COVID-19 vaccination opportunities, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).