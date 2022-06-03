iHeartRadio
Mobile Water Station Available to Residents Under Drinking Water Advisory North of Skead Road

Water Bottles

Residents who are currently under a drinking water advisory in the area north of 514 Skead Rd. to 284 Old Skead Rd., including all streets coming off of Old Skead Road, will have access to safe drinking water via the City of Greater Sudbury’s Water Buggy.

The Water Buggy will be located at the corner of Old Skead Road and Gordon Street from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, June 2, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, June 3, and from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022.


Please bring your own containers.

