Monday: 23 Forest Fires Are Burning In Northeastern Ontario

PHOTO CREDIT: Ontario Forest Fires

There are 23 active forest fires in the Northeast region as of Monday morning:

According to ontario.ca/forestfire:

*Sudbury 13 measures 4 hectares and is located approximately 3 kilometres east of Sellwood. Aerial fire suppression efforts were underway this evening, the fire is not yet under control.

*Sudbury 4 was confirmed Tuesday afternoon. It is a 212 hectare fire located three kilometres east of Estaire and one kilometre south of Nepewassi Lake road. Waterbombers, Twin Otters and belly-tanking helicopters were on the scene Tuesday and Wednesday. Seven FireRanger crews continue to work to suppress this fire which is not yet under control.

*Sudbury 7 was confirmed Tuesday afternoon. It is a 221 hectare fire located 600 metres north of Ashigami road and 0.3 kilometres west of Ashigami Lake Road East. Waterbombers, Twin Otters and belly-tanking helicopters were on the scene Tuesday and Wednesday. Five FireRanger crews continue to work to suppress this fire which is not yet under control.

For more updates, head to ontario.ca/forestfire

Aerial fire suppression teams have also been responding to several fires in the Northeast Region over the past few days. If you notice waterbombers while enjoying Ontario waterways, move close to the shore. They can't scoop water if the area isn't clear