Monday - All Forest Fires In Sudbury Region Remain Under Control

FSz8c9UWYAMpEcu

There were no new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast region by late afternoon on May 29.

Sudbury 4 was confirmed the afternoon of Tuesday May 10. It is under control at 229 hectares. This fire is located three kilometres east of Estaire and one kilometre south of Nepewassi Lake road.

Sudbury 7 was confirmed the afternoon of Tuesday May 10. It is under control at 221 hectares. This fire is located 600 metres north of Ashigami road and 0.3 kilometres west of Ashigami Lake Road East.

Sudbury 11 was confirmed on Friday May 13. It is under control at 88 hectares and is located two kilometres northeast of Mink Lake

The fire ban in Sudbury has been lifted, but please continue to be careful when it comes to open burning.  

