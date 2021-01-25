Monday Classes Cancelled At Pius XII Catholic School After 3 Positive COVID Cases Confirmed

The following was from a letter from the School Board:

"Out of an abundance of caution and to ensure adequate supervision of students, the Sudbury Catholic District School Board is suspending all classes at Pius XII School on Monday, January 25, 2021 and all buses have been cancelled."

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The following School Bus routes are cancelled today (January 25th):

Route L106,

Route L104,

Route L003 and

Route L364

Also, since classes are suspended at Pius XII Catholic Elementary School, school buses will not transport students to Pius XII School today.

For more info, head to businfo.ca

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Public Health Sudbury & Districts has declared a COVID-19 outbreak in Pius XII Catholic School (Sudbury Catholic District School Board) in Greater Sudbury after two more individuals tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to three cases associated with Pius XII Catholic School.

In accordance with provincial guidance, an outbreak in a school setting is declared when two or more laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 are linked and occur within 14 days of each other. Parents and caregivers are being provided notice of the outbreak and will receive public health guidance. Public Health is working closely with Pius XII Catholic School and school board administrators at Sudbury Catholic District School Board to monitor the outbreak, further limit the spread of infection, and ensure ongoing measures are maintained to protect students and employees.

Individuals who are identified as close contacts of a case in a school setting will be directly contacted by Public Health Sudbury & Districts. Public Health will call these parents or guardians, as well as employees, to provide direction.

To date, affected classes and buses include: Grade 1, Grade 2/3, Grade 6 and elementary bus routes L106 (morning bus), and L104 (afternoon bus). Public Health’s investigation is ongoing.

The Sudbury Catholic District School Board shared in a letter late Sunday evening that out of an abundance of caution and to ensure adequate supervision of students, they have chosen to suspend all classes at Pius XII School on Monday, January 25, 2021 and all buses have been cancelled. Further communication from the school to families will be forthcoming.

Parents and guardians of students can visit the Sudbury Catholic District School Board’s website for information: www.sudburycatholicschools.ca

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reminding everyone to follow public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Continue to screen yourself for symptoms and practise COVID-safe behaviours.

Updates about COVID-19 testing, confirmed cases, and outbreaks in Greater Sudbury, the District of Sudbury, and the District of Manitoulin are posted online.

For more information or if you have questions, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).