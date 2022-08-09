iHeartRadio
Monday Morning's Crash On HWY 69 Claimed The Life Of A 36 Year-Old Man

OPP

The following is a release from the OPP:

"On Monday August 8, 2022 at approximately 2:50 a.m., members of the Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Parry Sound Emergency Medical Service (EMS) responded to a two vehicle head-on collision on Highway (Hwy) 69 between Shebeshekong Road and Woods Road.

The driver of the motor vehicle, Mohammed KHIDAYER, 36 years-of-age from Leamington Ontario, was pronounced deceased at scene. The driver and passenger of the Tractor Trailer obtained minor injuries. 

Hwy 69 was closed for several hours for the OPP Technical Collision Investigation Team (TCI) and Recon to investigate the collision. The Hwy has since been reopened. 

The investigation is ongoing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-OFPS). A postmortem examination will take place in Toronto."

