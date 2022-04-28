Monster Truck Spectacular Cancelled Due To Unforeseen Circumstances

The following is a release from the City of Greater Sudbury:

"We regret to inform you that the promoter for the Monster Truck Spectacular Shows scheduled at the Sudbury Community Arena on April 30 & May 1, 2022, has canceled the shows due to unforeseen circumstances with the trucks at the border.

If you purchased your tickets to either Monster Spectacular show on VISA, Mastercard, or American Express, a full refund will be automatically applied to that same card within the next 5 to 10 business days.

If you purchased your tickets to Monster Spectacular on Debit or with Cash, you must come in person to the Sudbury Community Arena at 240 Elgin Street, Sudbury to receive a full refund. The original tickets for the show must be presented to receive the refund.

Box Office Hours of operations are Monday to Friday (excluding holidays) 9:00am to 4:30pm.

Please note, refunds will be provided to the original purchaser only.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused by this unexpected situation."