More Closures On Barry Downe Road Today; Here's What You Should Know

A closed sign is pictured here.

Beginning Thursday, August 4th, sewer main repairs will close the two southbound lanes and the turning lane on Barry Downe Road from Sparks Street to Lasalle Boulevard with detour signs in place on Sparks Street and Holland Road.

The west bound lane on Lasalle Boulevard at Barry Downe Road will also be closed.

Repairs are expected to be complete by the morning on Friday, August 5th.

