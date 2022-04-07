iHeartRadio
More Details Shared Regarding The Possible Whereabouts Of Missing Man Thomas Rogers

Update:

Thomas was actually last seen on Sunday, April 3rd, 2022 in Whitefish, wearing black running shoes, black socks, grey sweatpants, a grey-ish and red sweater, camo and orange trimmed coat, with a black/brown toque.

Thomas is believed to be in the Capreol area.

Original Story:

Sudbury Police are looking for help from the public in locating 25 year-old Thomas Rogers.

Thomas was last seen on Sunday April 2nd in Capreol wearing a Camouflage Coat, Grey/Red sweatpants.

He is 5'9, 130lbs, Dirty Blonde Hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 705-675-9171

