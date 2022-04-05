iHeartRadio
More Impaired Driving Charges Laid In Sudbury

OPP

On April 2, 2022 at 10:06 a.m., members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a single motor vehicle roll over on Highway 17, Markstay-Warren.

The vehicle had rolled over several times, landing into a ditch, no person had been injured in the collision

Officers located the vehicle and while speaking to the driver, it was determined the driver was impaired and was arrested.

A small quantity of drugs, suspected to be Methamphetamine was seized.

As a result of the investigation, a 22 years-old from Sudbury, was charged with:

  • Failure or refusal to comply with demand, contrary to section 320.15(1) of the Criminal Code
  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance - Methamphetamine, contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs Substance Act
  • Careless driving, contrary to section 130(1) of the Highway Traffic Act.

 

The accused was released on an Appearance Notice and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on May 4, 2022, in Sudbury.

The accused was issued both a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

On April 3, 2022 at 12:00 a.m., members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 144, in the City of Greater Sudbury.

No person was injured from the collision

The driver was arrested for impaired driving and was transported to the Sudbury OPP detachment for further testing.   

As a result of the investigation, a 38 years-old, from Sudbury, was charged with:

  • Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)
  • Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC

 

The accused was released on an Appearance Notice and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on May 4, 2022, in Sudbury.

The accused was issued both a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

 

