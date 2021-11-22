iHeartRadio
More School Bus Routes Affected By Driver Shortages & COVID Safety Protocols

SCHOOL BUS

Although many COVID-19 cancellations are resolved, The Sudbury Student Services Consortium is reporting more than 30 new bus routes affected by COVID.

Emails and automated calls have been sent to parents of students affected by these cancellations.

See more announcements at http://businfo.ca 

The following routes are cancelled this week due to driver shortages:

L005

L006

L007

L011

L101

L102

L106

L123

L131

L135

1312

L866

Global Outbreak COVID-19

