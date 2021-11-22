More School Bus Routes Affected By Driver Shortages & COVID Safety Protocols
Although many COVID-19 cancellations are resolved, The Sudbury Student Services Consortium is reporting more than 30 new bus routes affected by COVID.
Emails and automated calls have been sent to parents of students affected by these cancellations.
See more announcements at http://businfo.ca
The following routes are cancelled this week due to driver shortages:
L005
L006
L007
L011
L101
L102
L106
L123
L131
L135
1312
L866
