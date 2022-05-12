More Stunt Drivers Taken Off The Road In Sudbury

Guess what...More stunt drivers taken off the roads in Sudbury...

Sudbury Police caught three on Tuesday alone...One vehicle was caught doing 107 in a posted 60 zone on MR 80...Another caught driving 115 on Lasalle Boulevard....And another was caught doing 107 in a posted 60 zone on MR 80...

According to the Ministry of Transportation, drivers convicted of stunt driving in Ontario must now also complete a driver improvement course, or they will have their licence cancelled.

The course must be picked from a list of government-approved companies.

The Ministry of Transportation told CTV News Toronto the course must be completed within 60 days of conviction.