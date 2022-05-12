iHeartRadio
More Stunt Drivers Taken Off The Road In Sudbury

Sudbury Police caught three on Tuesday alone...One vehicle was caught doing 107 in a posted 60 zone on MR 80...Another caught driving 115 on Lasalle Boulevard....And another was caught doing 107 in a posted 60 zone on MR 80...

According to the Ministry of Transportation, drivers convicted of stunt driving in Ontario must now also complete a driver improvement course, or they will have their licence cancelled.

The course must be picked from a list of government-approved companies.

The Ministry of Transportation told CTV News Toronto the course must be completed within 60 days of conviction.

Global Outbreak COVID-19

