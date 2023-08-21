More Sudbury Construction Starts August 21st; Here's What You Should Know
Sidewalk and bike path improvements will close one lane on Notre Dame Avenue between Kathleen and Leslie Streets on August 23 until October 20 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Milling and paving will cause intermittent lane closures at the locations listed below from Monday, August 21, at 7 a.m. until Friday, September 15, at 7 p.m.
- Notre Dame Avenue. between Oscar and Jules Streets
- Michelle Drive between Old Hwy 69 and Morrie Court (North)
- Van Horne Street between Solidarity Lane and Lourdes Street
- College Street between Elm and Pine Streets
- Lorne Street between Elm and Byng Streets
- Mountain Street between Mont Adam and Harvey Streets
- Leslie Street between Mont Adam and Harvey Streets
Watermain work will close one lane on Franklin and Hargreaves Avenues from Bancroft Drive to Dundas Street on August 21 until October 20 from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Asphalt restoration will close one lane on Lorne Street from August 21 at 2 a.m. until August 23 at 4 p.m.
Sanitary sewer rehabilitation will cause intermittent lane closures at the locations listed below until October 31 at 7 p.m.
- Bond Street
- Brodie Street
- Buchanan Street
- Bulmer Avenue
- Clinton Avenue
- Dean Avenue
- Douglas Steer, west of Lorne Street
- Edna Street/Cressey Street
- Logan Avenue
- Melvin Avenue north of Mabel to Dell Streets
- Morrison Avenue
- Mountain Street
- Murray Street
- Nolin Street
- Perreault Street
- Reginald Street
- Roxborough Drive
- Tuddenham Avenue
- Victoria Street
- Whittaker Street
Asphalt paving will close one lane on Garson Coniston Road from 200 m north and south of Maki Road on August 21 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
