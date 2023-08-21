More Sudbury Construction Starts August 21st; Here's What You Should Know

Sidewalk and bike path improvements will close one lane on Notre Dame Avenue between Kathleen and Leslie Streets on August 23 until October 20 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Milling and paving will cause intermittent lane closures at the locations listed below from Monday, August 21, at 7 a.m. until Friday, September 15, at 7 p.m.

Notre Dame Avenue. between Oscar and Jules Streets

Michelle Drive between Old Hwy 69 and Morrie Court (North)

Van Horne Street between Solidarity Lane and Lourdes Street

College Street between Elm and Pine Streets

Lorne Street between Elm and Byng Streets

Mountain Street between Mont Adam and Harvey Streets

Leslie Street between Mont Adam and Harvey Streets

Watermain work will close one lane on Franklin and Hargreaves Avenues from Bancroft Drive to Dundas Street on August 21 until October 20 from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Asphalt restoration will close one lane on Lorne Street from August 21 at 2 a.m. until August 23 at 4 p.m.

Sanitary sewer rehabilitation will cause intermittent lane closures at the locations listed below until October 31 at 7 p.m.

Bond Street

Brodie Street

Buchanan Street

Bulmer Avenue

Clinton Avenue

Dean Avenue

Douglas Steer, west of Lorne Street

Edna Street/Cressey Street

Logan Avenue

Melvin Avenue north of Mabel to Dell Streets

Morrison Avenue

Mountain Street

Murray Street

Nolin Street

Perreault Street

Reginald Street

Roxborough Drive

Tuddenham Avenue

Victoria Street

Whittaker Street

Asphalt paving will close one lane on Garson Coniston Road from 200 m north and south of Maki Road on August 21 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.