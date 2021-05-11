More Sudbury Residents Eligible For COVID Vaccine Starting Today

As more COVID-19 vaccine continues to roll out locally, Public Health Sudbury & Districts is pleased to announce increased eligibility for individuals wishing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Starting Tuesday, May 11, those with at-risk health conditions (Government of Ontario) and essential workers in Group 2 (Government of Ontario) of the province’s Phase 2 schedule can book an appointment by phone or online. Starting Thursday, May 13, adults 40 years of age and older in 2021 (born 1981 or earlier) can book an appointment by phone or online.

Essential workers who cannot work from home identified in Group 2 include:

Essential and critical retail workers (including grocery, foodbank, pharmacy, ServiceOntario, ServiceCanada, Passport Canada, wholesalers and general goods, restaurant, LCBO workers)

Workers in manufacturing industries directly involved in supporting the COVID-19 response, construction (including infrastructure) and other essential businesses and services where facilities are at heightened risk for COVID-19 outbreaks and spread

Social workers and social services staff who provide in-person client services (including youth justice workers, Ontario Works and Ontario Disability Support Program case workers)

Courts and justice system workers (including probation and parole workers)

Transportation, warehousing and distribution workers (including public transit workers, taxi drivers, truck drivers supporting essential services, marine and rail cargo and maintenance, highway maintenance)

Electricity (including system operations, generation, transmission, distribution and storage workers)

Communications infrastructure workers (including cellular, satellite, landline, internet, public safety radio)

Water and wastewater management workers

Financial services workers (bank branch staff)

Veterinarians and veterinary teams

Waste management workers

Oil and petroleum workers (including petroleum refineries, crude oil and petroleum storage, transmission and distribution, retail sale of fuel)

Natural gas and propane gas workers (including compression, storage, transmission and distribution of natural gas and propane)

Mine workers (including those needed to ensure the continued operation of active mines)

Uranium processing workers (those working in the refining and conversion of uranium and fabrication of fuel for nuclear power plants)

At-risk health conditions include:

Immune deficiencies and autoimmune disorders

Stroke and cerebrovascular disease

Dementia

Diabetes

Liver disease

All other cancers

Respiratory diseases, such as asthma, bronchitis, pneumonia, pleurisy

Spleen problems, such as asplenia

Heart disease

Hypertension with end organ damage

Diagnosed mental disorder

Substance use disorders

Sickle cell disease

Thalassemia

Immunocompromising health conditions

Other disabilities requiring direct support care in the community

How to book an appointment in a Public Health clinic

Book online

Starting Tuesday, May 11, those with at-risk health conditions and essential workers in Group 2 can use the provincial system to book an appointment online. Starting Thursday, May 13, adults 40 years of age and older in 2021, can use the provincial system to book an appointment online. Online booking is a simple and efficient process and helps reduce call volumes. Individuals can also help people who are eligible by booking an appointment on their behalf.

Book by phone

Starting Tuesday, May 11, those with at-risk health conditions and essential workers in Group 2 can call to book an appointment. Starting Thursday, May 13, adults 40 years of age and older in 2021, can call to book an appointment. An individual can also help people who are eligible by calling to book an appointment on their behalf.

Main line: call 705.674.2299 (toll-free: 1.800.708.2505), between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., seven days a week.

To help with call volumes, an additional call centre has been set up.

Alternate line: call 1.844.782.2273, between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.

Shortened second dose intervals

The Ontario Government has also announced that in the context of additional vaccine supply, select groups will be eligible to receive a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine earlier than the extended four-month interval. In addition to those currently eligible, those on hemodialysis or peritoneal dialysis as well as urban Indigenous adults and members of their household are eligible for the shorter second dose timeline. These groups face a greater risk of contracting and suffering serious illness from COVID-19.

Individuals who have already received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and meet the newly identified criteria to receive a second dose, per the product monograph, can self-identify by calling the booking centre at 705.674.2299 (toll-free: 1.800.708.2505) or 1-844-782-2273. All individuals who have not yet received their first dose, are asked to identify their eligibility at the time of their vaccination appointment.

Certain high-risk health care workers are also eligible to receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a shortened interval. Booking will begin by the end of the week of May 10, 2021, with details forthcoming.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts follows Ministry of Health guidance for the extension of the second dose interval, as well as the criteria outlined in the medical exemptions guidance for the administration and timing of the COVID-19 vaccines. Unless someone meets one of the pre-prescribed criteria, the dosing interval remains at 112 days. Any further recommendations for shortened second dose intervals will be communicated.

Who can book an appointment in a Public Health clinic

All vaccination clinics are by appointment only and COVID-safe measures are in place. You must not attend a clinic if you have any symptoms of COVID-19 or if you are in isolation due to a COVID-19 exposure. Currently, across Greater Sudbury and the districts of Sudbury and Manitoulin, Public Health is continuing to offer COVID-19 vaccine to all previously eligible groups. Visit phsd.ca/COVID-19/vaccine-clinics for details on local vaccine eligibility, for booking information, and for upcoming vaccination clinic dates and locations.

Pharmacy and primary care vaccine locations

Select pharmacies across the province are also booking appointments for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines for eligible people aged 40 or older in 2021 (born in 1981 or earlier). You must have an appointment with the pharmacy to get vaccinated at a participating pharmacy. For a current list of pharmacies, visit https://covid-19.ontario.ca/vaccine-locations..

Select primary care providers are also booking appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine by reaching out directly to eligible individuals.

For more information or if you have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200). Public Health returns all calls received; however, at times, inquiry volumes are high. Patience is appreciated.