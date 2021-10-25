iHeartRadio
C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

More Sudbury School Bus Routes Cancelled This Week Due To Driver Shortages

SCHOOL BUS

WHY is there a shortage of drivers right now?  CLICK HERE!

The following is a release from the Sudbury Student Services Consortium:

"Due to a driver shortage, the following Routes are cancelled for the week of October 25th, 2021:

L005

L006

L012

L016

L022

L101

L114

L123

L301

ALSO these:

L005, L006, L007, L011, L013, L012, L016, L022, L101, L114, L123, L128, L301, L804, L816 and L820"

To learn more, head to businfo.ca 

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram