More Sudbury School Bus Routes Cancelled This Week Due To Driver Shortages
The following is a release from the Sudbury Student Services Consortium:
"Due to a driver shortage, the following Routes are cancelled for the week of October 25th, 2021:
L005
L006
L012
L016
L022
L101
L114
L123
L301
ALSO these:
L005, L006, L007, L011, L013, L012, L016, L022, L101, L114, L123, L128, L301, L804, L816 and L820"
