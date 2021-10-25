More Sudbury School Bus Routes Cancelled This Week Due To Driver Shortages

WHY is there a shortage of drivers right now? CLICK HERE!

The following is a release from the Sudbury Student Services Consortium:

"Due to a driver shortage, the following Routes are cancelled for the week of October 25th, 2021:

L005

L006

L012

L016

L022

L101

L114

L123

L301

ALSO these:

L005, L006, L007, L011, L013, L012, L016, L022, L101, L114, L123, L128, L301, L804, L816 and L820"

To learn more, head to businfo.ca