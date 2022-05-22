Most Sudbury Businesses and Services Closed on Victoria Day Monday

RELEASE FROM THE CITY OF GREATER SUDBURY

2022 Victoria Day Municipal Service Schedule

The following municipal services will be closed to the public on Victoria Day, Monday, May 23:

" Tom Davies Square

" Landfills

" Citizen Service Centres and libraries

" Municipal pools and fitness facilities

" Greater Sudbury Animal Shelter

The Recycling Centre will be open. Collection of garbage, recycling and green carts will not be affected.

Greater Sudbury Transit routes will follow holiday service schedules.

Please note that City social media accounts are not monitored regularly during weekends and statutory holidays.

For more information about municipal services, please visit the City of Greater Sudbury website.

