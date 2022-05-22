Most Sudbury Businesses and Services Closed on Victoria Day Monday
RELEASE FROM THE CITY OF GREATER SUDBURY
2022 Victoria Day Municipal Service Schedule
The following municipal services will be closed to the public on Victoria Day, Monday, May 23:
" Tom Davies Square
" Landfills
" Citizen Service Centres and libraries
" Municipal pools and fitness facilities
" Greater Sudbury Animal Shelter
The Recycling Centre will be open. Collection of garbage, recycling and green carts will not be affected.
Greater Sudbury Transit routes will follow holiday service schedules.
Please note that City social media accounts are not monitored regularly during weekends and statutory holidays.
For more information about municipal services, please visit the City of Greater Sudbury website.
You may be interested in...
-
Severe Storm Damages 401 Corridor But Misses SudburyHydro One crews are working to get power back for thousands in Southern Ontario after Saturday's storm. At least five are dead and the storm raged from Windsor/Detroit along the 401 into Quebec. Mark Robinson, of the Weather Network, classified the storm as a derecho event, causing damage for 450 kilometres with, at least, 120 kilometres winds.
-
Most Sudbury Businesses and Services Closed on Victoria Day MondayVictoria Day Monday is a stat holiday and most services and businesses will be closed. That includes the landfill sites, libraries, and the Animal Shelter. Garbage, recycling and green carts will be picked up. GOVA Transit will run on a holiday schedule. For more information go to purecountry917.ca
-
Sudbury Police Searching For Missing 11 Year-Old Anna Marie PeltierThere seems to be concern for her wellbeing.