Most Support Military Force to Remove Ottawa Protesters

A new poll by Maru Public Opinion says 53 per cent of Canadians approve the use of force by the military to remove truckers, their families and others who refuse to leave the protest site in the nation's capital. Measures most would support to clear the Ottawa protests include the use of tear gas and other methods, with the understanding that could result in injury.

64 per cent also said they would support using the Armed Forces to clear out trucks with heavy tows.

Prime Minister Trudeau convened a meeting of the Incident Response Group on Saturday to get an update on the protests and decide next steps and to make sure they have the resources in place to deal with the current issues and avoid further blockades.

A 27-year-old man was arrested at the Ambassador Bridge border blockade. Windsor Police would only say he committed a criminal offence in relation to the demonstration.

Saturday morning, Windsor police with the help of cruisers and two R-C-M-P armoured vehicles forced demonstrators away from the foot of the Ambassador bridge. But officers halted their advance as hundreds more protesters joined the blockade later in the day.