Motor Vehicle Collision Leads To Impaired Driving Charges

The following is a release from the OPP:

On December 10, 2022, at approximately 9:20 p.m. the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) located a vehicle that had been involved in a single motor vehicle collision.

Upon speaking with the driver, police observed signs of impairment and the driver was subsequently arrested. The vehicle was towed and impounded.

As a result, a 44 year-old man from Whitefish River First Nation was charged with:

Operation While Impaired - Alcohol and Drugs contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Driving While Under Suspension contrary to section 53(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on January 18, 2023.

The OPP reminds motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Should you observe an impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.