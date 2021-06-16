iHeartRadio
22°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Motorcycle Driver Charged After Being Clocked Driving 122 KM/H In A Posted 60 Zone

E38KXL_XEAEFpZi

PHOTO CREDIT: SUDBURY POLICE

Sudbury Police with yet another simple reminder to slow down...
Police posted on social media yesterday saying they clocked a motorcycle travelling 122 kilometers an hour in a posted 60 zone.  

The higher the speed, the longer it takes to come to a complete & safe stop on our roads.  

Police say it's simple...Just obey the speed limit.  

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram