Motorcycle Driver Charged After Being Clocked Driving 122 KM/H In A Posted 60 Zone
PHOTO CREDIT: SUDBURY POLICE
Sudbury Police with yet another simple reminder to slow down...
Police posted on social media yesterday saying they clocked a motorcycle travelling 122 kilometers an hour in a posted 60 zone.
The higher the speed, the longer it takes to come to a complete & safe stop on our roads.
Police say it's simple...Just obey the speed limit.
