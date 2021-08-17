Motorcycle Struck By SUV On HWY 69; Suspect Driver Failed To Remain At The Scene

The following is from Ontario Provincial Police:

On August 15, 2021 at 2:16 p.m., members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a motor cycle and a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) on Highway 69, French River, in the District of Sudbury.

From the preliminary investigation, both vehicles were traveling north on the divided portion of Highway 69, near Highway 64. The SUV struck the motor cycle from behind causing the driver of the motorcycle to eject into the ditch. The SUV failed to remain at the scene and continued north on the highway.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries by Sudbury Paramedic Services.

Officers are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the SUV travelling north, which was describe as being white or cream in colour.

If anyone has any information regarding this vehicle of interest, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.