MR 55 CLOSED At Horizon Drive In Naughton Due To Flooding (A Beaver Dam Broke)

ROAD CLOSURE - MR55/HORIZON DR in NAUGHTON

MR 55 is CLOSED at Horizon Dr in Naughton due to flooding.

(Ddue to a beaver dam break. All vehicles will need to take Highway 17 to access the area)

Greater Sudbury crews are on site.

Motorists are asked to stay away from the area and find an alternative route.

PHOTO CREDIT: Photographer John Lappa