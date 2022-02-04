Multi-Unit Building Suffers Damages After Thursday Night Fire
Fire Crews were on Bancroft Drive all night for a significant fire which caused widespread damage to a multi unit building.
Deputy Fire Chief Jesse Oshell says careless cooking is suspected to be the cause.
He reminds residents to please be cautious and stay in the kitchen when preparing your meal.
Bancroft Drive is completely open as of this morning.
