iHeartRadio
-25°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Multi-Unit Building Suffers Damages After Thursday Night Fire

FKuXQ7gXIAUIIJp

Fire Crews were on Bancroft Drive all night for a significant fire which caused widespread damage to a multi unit building.  

Deputy Fire Chief Jesse Oshell says careless cooking is suspected to be the cause.  

He reminds residents to please be cautious and stay in the kitchen when preparing your meal.  

Bancroft Drive is completely open as of this morning.  

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram