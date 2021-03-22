Multiple Book Exchange Boxes Popping Up All Throughout Sudbury!
The following is a post on the Valley East Facebook Page from Paul Mathieu:
"Good morning,
My daughter wanted to do a book exchange with kids in the neighbourhood. So we have created a book exchange library. We have both french and english books present there for kids. We have also put a bottle of sanitizer in there to keep everyone safe. Please make sure you close the door properly so the next person can also enjoy the book exchange.
We are located on Frontenac crescent in Val therese. You cannot miss it towards end of our driveway.
Stay safe my friends"
PHOTO CREDIT: Paul Mathieu
