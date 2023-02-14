Multiple Charges Laid After Intoxicated Man Causes Havoc At HWY 17 Gas Station

The following is a release from the OPP:

On February 12, 2023, at approximately 11:50 a.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to an unwanted person at a gas station store on Highway 17 in Iron Bridge.

The store reported a violent male inside yelling and swearing at staff and throwing items around. A description of the male was provided to police who located him a short time afterwards walking on Highway 17. He was subsequently arrested. The male emitted a strong odour of alcoholic beverage on his breath. While on route to the Blind River OPP detachment, the male proceeded to kick the doors and windows of the cruiser.

A 48 year-old man from Timmins was charged with:

Mischief under $5,000 ( two counts ), contrary to section 430(4) of the Criminal Code (CC)

), contrary to section 430(4) of the Criminal Code (CC) Failure to comply with release order - other than to attend court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC

Causing a disturbance, contrary to section 175(1)(a) of the CC

The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on February 13, 2023.