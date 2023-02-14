Multiple Charges Laid After Intoxicated Man Causes Havoc At HWY 17 Gas Station
The following is a release from the OPP:
On February 12, 2023, at approximately 11:50 a.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to an unwanted person at a gas station store on Highway 17 in Iron Bridge.
The store reported a violent male inside yelling and swearing at staff and throwing items around. A description of the male was provided to police who located him a short time afterwards walking on Highway 17. He was subsequently arrested. The male emitted a strong odour of alcoholic beverage on his breath. While on route to the Blind River OPP detachment, the male proceeded to kick the doors and windows of the cruiser.
A 48 year-old man from Timmins was charged with:
- Mischief under $5,000 (two counts), contrary to section 430(4) of the Criminal Code (CC)
- Failure to comply with release order - other than to attend court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC
- Causing a disturbance, contrary to section 175(1)(a) of the CC
The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on February 13, 2023.
You may be interested in...
-
Sudbury Man Facing At Least 5 Charges After Driving Impaired On HWY 69The OPP would like to remind the public that if you see a possible impaired driver on our roadways, waterways, or trails, please "Make the Call," and dial 9-1-1 as impaired driving never ends well, please make a plan to get home safely.
-
-
39 Year-Old From Levack Facing Charges After Driving While ImpairedThe driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.