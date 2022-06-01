Multiple Downtown Road Closures Today Due To Funeral Procession For Sudbury Firefighter

Notice of Downtown Road Closures – June 1, 2022

Residents should prepare for road closures in the downtown area between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1 for the funeral procession for Greater Sudbury Firefighter Mike Frost.

The following roads will be impacted by rolling closures during the funeral procession.

Larch St east of Paris St

Paris St between Brady St and Elm St

Westbound lanes of Elm St

Elgin St to Ste Anne Rd

Beech St from Elgin St to Durham St and the intersection of Elm St and Durham Street will be closed until the funeral is over.

As the procession moves, roads behind it will reopen back to normal.

GOVA Transit riders can expect delays between 1 and 3 p.m. All GOVA Transit routes may be impacted during that period. While respecting this significant community event, we apologize for any inconvenience to our customers.

We thank residents for their patience and respect during this time, and ask motorists to find alternate routes where possible.