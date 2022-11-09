Multiple Drivers Caught NOT Stopping For School Bus With Flashing Lights On; Charges Laid
Sudbury Police have been focusing their patrol in high complaint areas of Sudbury.
Within minutes yesterday afternoon, a novice driver was caught failing to stop for a stopped school bus w red lights activated & stop arm out, which resulted in a $490 fine.
And then, two other drivers failed to stop for the same school bus on Lorne St.
1st driver pulled over & issued $490 fine.
Thanks to cameras on school buses to capture those drivers who fail to stop; 2nd driver will be identified and Police will issue them a $490 fine as well.
