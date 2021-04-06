Multiple Golf Courses Set To Open Wednesday, April 7th In Sudbury
Golf Sudbury is excited to see multiple GOLF COURSES opening this week!
This post was made by Sam Yawney on Facebook:
"Snow all gone .
Opening date for PineGrove, CedarGreen, Monte Vista and the Timberwolf driving range is slated for Wednesday April 7th .
Timberwolf and StoneHill will likely be a week after that.
And glad to hear golf will be allowed during this latest lockdown.
For your info - call CG or MV pro shop after 9 am Monday for teetimes. Good luck getting through! Lol!"
