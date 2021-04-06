iHeartRadio
C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Multiple Golf Courses Set To Open Wednesday, April 7th In Sudbury

168290955_10157699727315059_3118730650125579149_n

Golf Sudbury is excited to see multiple GOLF COURSES opening this week!

This post was made by Sam Yawney on Facebook:

"Snow all gone .

Opening date for PineGrove, CedarGreen, Monte Vista and the Timberwolf driving range is slated for Wednesday April 7th .

Timberwolf and StoneHill will likely be a week after that.

And glad to hear golf will be allowed during this latest lockdown.

For your info - call CG or MV pro shop after 9 am Monday for teetimes. Good luck getting through! Lol!"

For more info, head to https://golfsudbury.com/

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram