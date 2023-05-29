Multiple New Forest Fires Confirmed In Northern Ontario Over The Weekend
There are six new forest fires confirmed in the northeast region, Ontario’s Aviation, Forest Fires and Emergency Services reported Saturday evening, bringing the active number of fires in the region to seven.
- As early as Sunday evening, there are five new fires confirmed in the Northeast Region.
- Sudbury 4 was confirmed the afternoon of May 28, located 1.5 kilometers east of Highway 69, 0.5 kilometers north of Round Lake. The 1.5 hectare fire is not under control.
- Timmins 5 was confirmed the afternoon of May 28, located 15 kilometers east of Highway 144 just south of Mamie Lake. The 2 hectare fire is not under control.
- Algonquin Park 2 was confirmed the afternoon of May 28, located on the north shore of Whitefish Lake. The 0.1 hectare fire is not under control.
- Parry Sound 5 was confirmed the afternoon of May 28, located 6 kilometers east of Highway 69 and 3 kilometers south of Cantin Lake. The 0.1 fire is not under control.
- Cochrane 1 was confirmed the afternoon of May 28. The 45 hectare fire is being observed.
- Wawa 2 was confirmed the afternoon of May 27 located south of Highway 16, just south of Crocker’s Lake. The 105 hectare fire is not under control.
- Wawa 3 was confirmed the afternoon of May 27 located along Highway 16 south of Kakakiwibik Esker. The 359 hectare fire is not under control.
- There is an high to extreme hazard throughout Ontario.
