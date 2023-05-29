iHeartRadio
14°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Multiple New Forest Fires Confirmed In Northern Ontario Over The Weekend


forest-fire-2268725__340

​There are six new forest fires confirmed in the northeast region, Ontario’s Aviation, Forest Fires and Emergency Services reported Saturday evening, bringing the active number of fires in the region to seven.

  • As early as Sunday evening, there are five new fires confirmed in the Northeast Region.
    • Sudbury 4 was confirmed the afternoon of May 28, located 1.5 kilometers east of Highway 69, 0.5 kilometers north of Round Lake. The 1.5 hectare fire is not under control.
    • Timmins 5 was confirmed the afternoon of May 28, located 15 kilometers east of Highway 144 just south of Mamie Lake. The 2 hectare fire is not under control.
    • Algonquin Park 2 was confirmed the afternoon of May 28, located on the north shore of Whitefish Lake. The 0.1 hectare fire is not under control.
    • Parry Sound 5 was confirmed the afternoon of May 28, located 6 kilometers east of Highway 69 and 3 kilometers south of Cantin Lake. The 0.1 fire is not under control.
    • Cochrane 1 was confirmed the afternoon of May 28. The 45 hectare fire is being observed. 
       
    • Wawa 2 was confirmed the afternoon of May 27 located south of Highway 16, just south of Crocker’s Lake. The 105 hectare fire is not under control.
    • Wawa 3 was confirmed the afternoon of May 27 located along Highway 16 south of Kakakiwibik Esker. The 359 hectare fire is not under control.
  • There is an high to extreme hazard throughout Ontario. 

You may be interested in...

12

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-674-8301

Website

Instagram