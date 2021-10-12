iHeartRadio
20°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Multiple School Bus Route Cancellations In Sudbury Due To Driver Shortages

SCHOOL BUS

The following is a release from the Sudbury Student Services Consortium:

Week of October 12th:

The following Routes are cancelled due to a driver shortage:

Morning Secondary & Elementary portions of Route L014, affecting St. Charles College and Ecole Jean Ethier Blais

Afternoon Secondary portion of Route L014, affecting St. Charles College

Morning Secondary & Elementary portions of Route L104, affecting St. Charles College, Lasalle Secondary, Carl A Nesbitt PS and Ernie Checkeris PS

Afternoon Elementary portion of Route L104, affecting Adamsdale PS, Pius XII and Ecole St-Pierre

Morning Secondary & Elementary portions of Route L103, affecting Sudbury Secondary, Collège Notre-Dame, Marymount Academy, ES Sacré-Coeur and St. Paul Coniston

Afternoon Secondary & Elementary portions of Route L103, affecting Lockerby Composite, Lo-Ellen Park and Holy Trinity School

Morning Secondary & Elementary portions of Route LW856, affecting Lively Secondary & Lively 7&8, St. James, Walden PS and Ecole St-Paul Lively

Afternoon Secondary portion of Route LW856, affecting Lively Secondary & Lively 7&8

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram