Multiple School Bus Route Cancellations In Sudbury Due To Driver Shortages
The following is a release from the Sudbury Student Services Consortium:
Week of October 12th:
The following Routes are cancelled due to a driver shortage:
Morning Secondary & Elementary portions of Route L014, affecting St. Charles College and Ecole Jean Ethier Blais
Afternoon Secondary portion of Route L014, affecting St. Charles College
Morning Secondary & Elementary portions of Route L104, affecting St. Charles College, Lasalle Secondary, Carl A Nesbitt PS and Ernie Checkeris PS
Afternoon Elementary portion of Route L104, affecting Adamsdale PS, Pius XII and Ecole St-Pierre
Morning Secondary & Elementary portions of Route L103, affecting Sudbury Secondary, Collège Notre-Dame, Marymount Academy, ES Sacré-Coeur and St. Paul Coniston
Afternoon Secondary & Elementary portions of Route L103, affecting Lockerby Composite, Lo-Ellen Park and Holy Trinity School
Morning Secondary & Elementary portions of Route LW856, affecting Lively Secondary & Lively 7&8, St. James, Walden PS and Ecole St-Paul Lively
Afternoon Secondary portion of Route LW856, affecting Lively Secondary & Lively 7&8
