Multiple School Bus Routes Cancelled In Sudbury For Week Of January 17th
Please be aware that the Sudbury Student Services Consortium is encountering a higher than normal rate of absences for bus drivers due to COVID-19 and the Omicron variant.
Each morning we will post daily cancellations on our website, parents are reminded to verify the cancellations by visiting www.businfo.ca.
Parents will not be receiving telephone calls or emails.
JANUARY 17TH:
COVID-19 CANCELLATIONS - Please note that the following Routes are cancelled today: L012, L030, L103, L655, L823, N305, N406, N431, N459, N467
DRIVER SHORTAGE - CANCELLATIONS - Please note that the following School Bus Routes are cancelled during the week of January 17, 2022: L006, L011, L110, L801, L809, L811 & L866.
You may be interested in...
-
Attention Ice Fishing Enthusiasts: Watch Out For Pressure Cracks!This photo was taken from the Capreol Community Facebook page on Sunday, January 16th.
-
Multiple School Bus Routes Cancelled In Sudbury For Week Of January 17thPlease be aware that the Sudbury Student Services Consortium is encountering a higher than normal rate of absences for bus drivers due to COVID-19 and the Omicron variant, as well as driver shortages.
-
Help The Sudbury SPCA And Join Our 'Boogie For Betty'Help us collect some much needed kitty litter for the Sudbury SPCA and take part in our contribution to the "Betty White Challenge"!