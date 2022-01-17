iHeartRadio
-7°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Multiple School Bus Routes Cancelled In Sudbury For Week Of January 17th

SCHOOL BUS

Please be aware that the Sudbury Student Services Consortium is encountering a higher than normal rate of absences for bus drivers due to COVID-19 and the Omicron variant.  

Each morning we will post daily cancellations on our website, parents are reminded to verify the cancellations by visiting www.businfo.ca.

Parents will not be receiving telephone calls or emails.

JANUARY 17TH:

COVID-19 CANCELLATIONS - Please note that the following Routes are cancelled today: L012, L030, L103, L655, L823, N305, N406, N431, N459, N467

DRIVER SHORTAGE - CANCELLATIONS - Please note that the following School Bus Routes are cancelled during the week of January 17, 2022: L006, L011, L110, L801, L809, L811 & L866.

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram