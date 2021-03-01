iHeartRadio
Multiple School Bus Routes Cancelled In Sudbury This Week

SCHOOL BUS
  • 01-Mar-2021 Please note that the afternoon secondary portions of bus Routes L617 and L620 are cancelled from March 1st to March 9th inclusively.
  • 01-Mar-2021 Please note that the following school bus Routes are cancelled for the week of March 1st: L617 & L620
  • 28-Feb-2021 Please note that the following school bus Routes are cancelled for the week of March 1st: LW258, LW263, L809, L858 and L881.
  • 28-Feb-2021 Please note that the afternoon secondary portion of bus Route N055 is cancelled from March 1st to March 9th inclusively.
  • 21-Feb-2021 Please note that the morning secondary portion of bus Route L024 and the afternoon secondary portion of bus Route L016 are cancelled from February 22 to March 2 inclusively.
  • 21-Feb-2021 Please note that starting February 22nd, the afternoon portion of bus Route N100 is cancelled for Cyril Varney PS students only, until March 4th inclusively.

