Multiple School Bus Routes Cancelled In Sudbury This Week
- 01-Mar-2021 Please note that the afternoon secondary portions of bus Routes L617 and L620 are cancelled from March 1st to March 9th inclusively.
- 01-Mar-2021 Please note that the following school bus Routes are cancelled for the week of March 1st: L617 & L620
- 28-Feb-2021 Please note that the following school bus Routes are cancelled for the week of March 1st: LW258, LW263, L809, L858 and L881.
- 28-Feb-2021 Please note that the afternoon secondary portion of bus Route N055 is cancelled from March 1st to March 9th inclusively.
- 21-Feb-2021 Please note that the morning secondary portion of bus Route L024 and the afternoon secondary portion of bus Route L016 are cancelled from February 22 to March 2 inclusively.
- 21-Feb-2021 Please note that starting February 22nd, the afternoon portion of bus Route N100 is cancelled for Cyril Varney PS students only, until March 4th inclusively.
You may be interested in...
-
Wakey Wakey! Black Bears Spotted Throughout The Sudbury Area AlreadyBelieve it or not, Spring weather is just around the corner. Bears are waking up & are hungry!
-
Multiple School Bus Routes Cancelled In Sudbury This WeekMultiple school bus routes are cancelled this week. The following is from businfo.ca
-
Stunt Driving Charges Laid After Driver Caught Doing 144 In A 60 ZoneSudbury Police with a reminder to SLOW DOWN